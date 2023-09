The Reese's Senior Bowl has named Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin their Defensive Player of the Week for week one.

In the Golden Gophers' 13-10 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers last Thursday, Nubin recorded just three tackles but had two interceptions in the game, including one in the game's final minute that eventually led to the game-winning field goal by Dragan Kesich.

For Nubin, the two interceptions marked the ninth and tenth of his career. The ten interceptions move him into a tie for sixth-place all-time in program history alongside Kyle Theret, Briean Boddy-Calhoun, and Sandy Stephens. He sits two behind the all-time program record of 12 interceptions, set by Jeff Wright and Sean Lumpkin.

Heading into the 2023 season, Nubin was applauded nationally as one of the country's best safeties and a potential first-round draft pick in next spring's NFL Draft. His performance on Thursday night surely helped his case.

Nubin and the Golden Gophers will now host the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. local time. The Eagles this past weekend defeated Howard 33-23 to open their own season. Minnesota has opened as a sizeable favorite.