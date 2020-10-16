Nubin chose the Gophers over the likes of Michigan, Wisconson and Tennessee just to name a few. Needless to say the South Elgin, Illinois native was highly sought after coming out of high school being ranked fourth overall in the state and 25th overall at his position.

In his freshman season for the Gophers, Nubin played in 12 games, recoding six tackles and two pass breakups. Nubin sat behind Antoine Winfield Jr. on the depth chart in 2019, whom would ultimately end up being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Having an immediate impact was huge for the 6-foot-2 205-pound safety. Coming into Minnesota, Nubin was the Gophers' top ranked recruit in their 2019 signing class.

Probably the most unique feature about Nubin is that he was a do-it-all kind of player at St. Charles North High School. While leading North to their first ever state title game in 2018, he recorded 51 tackles, five for loss, six pass breakups, catching 42 passes on offense for 549 yards and nine touchdowns, along with running for 600 yards and 12 touchdowns on 109 carries.

Also wearing number 27 in high school, Nubin had an exceptional junior season as well racking up 26 tackles, two for loss, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions, forcing one fumble as well. The 2018 season is where Nubin gained most of his nation-wide recognition being named 2018 Courier News Football Player of the Year and attending the 2018 US Army All-American Combine.

Most impressive above all is what Nubin did off the field in high school. He was named three-time academic all-conference, proving that in the classroom the standout athlete was just as effective as he was on the field in high school.

In a small sample size his freshman year at Minnesota, Nubin had a relatively moderate impact already for the Gophers. Even with the 2020 season being delayed by the Big Ten, he is not stopping his grind in the time that has passed.

Nubin should be poised for a breakout year with the Gophers as they are set to kickoff their season on October 24th against the Michigan Wolverines.