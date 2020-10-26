- Shakopee scored their first victory of the season with a 13-7 win over Minnetonka. Eastern had four tackles, including a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery according to his highlights below.

- Annandale improved to 3-0 on the season with a 34-3 win over Milaca.

- Dublin Coffman was defeated by Olentangy Liberty 18-15 in the regional semifinals of the Division 1 playoffs. They finish their 2020 season with an 8-1 record.

- Desert Edge defeated Ironwood 41-7 to remain unbeaten on the season at 4-0.

- Boyd had a massive debut for Southlake Carrol week one win, hauling in nine catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns. However, he broke his wrist in the contest and is currently out of action.

- Trinity Christian continued their winning ways with a 14-6 victory over Lee. The Conquerors are now 5-1 on the season.

- D'Iberville improved to a 7-0 record after a 22-13 win over Gulfport.

BYE WEEK:

- The Warriors finished their regular season with an 8-0 record and begin playoff action this Friday against Grand Island.

- Newton is 2-3 on the season and returns to action on Friday at home versus Brookwood.

- Center Grove finished the regular season with a 9-0 record and will begin their playoff push this Friday against Columbus North.

- Colquitt County remains 4-0 on the season. They are scheduled to return to play on Friday against Camden County.

SEASONS OVER:

- St. Edward lost to Medina 35-31 in the second round of the playoffs. They finished with a 6-2 record.

NOTES: