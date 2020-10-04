- Center Grove kept rolling, defeating Pike 57-14 to clinch the MIC Championship.

Final: Center Grove 57, Pike 14. Center Grove remains undefeated and clinches the MIC Championship, the 7th for CGHS and Coach Eric Moore. pic.twitter.com/df7lqvzjnB — CG Sports Network (@CGSportsNetwork) October 3, 2020

- The Shamrocks remain unblemished after a 28-14 win over Hilliard Bradley. They begin their playoff run next week against Beavercreek, who is a winless 0-6.

🐾 Hilliard Bradley 14@coffmanfootball are outright OCC Central CHAMPS!!#SRscores — Storied Rivals® (@StoriedRivals) October 3, 2020

- Brockington hauled in three catches for 49 yards, and two touchdown (30, 10) in Colquitt County's 63-27 win over Dothan (Ala.). The Minnesota commit also had two additional touchdowns called back due to penalties, one of those being a kickoff return. The Packers improved to 4-0 on the season.

- Newton dropped a low scoring affair against McEachern, 8-6, the Rams first loss of the season. According to his highlights, Green had three tackles and three passes defended.

- Westside remained unbeaten after a 44-14 win over Millard North. Dickerson hauled in a 50-yard touchdown catch in the win.

- Boyd had a stellar 2020 season debut in Southlake Carroll's wild 72-57 win over Rockwall Heath. The Gopher commit hauled in nine catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, Boyd broke his wrist as well and will have to miss some time.

@AvyonneJ intercepts Hawks QB Josh Hoover the next series @QuinnEwers big arm finds the Golden Gophers committ @bradyboyd_ up top for the @CarrollDragonFB TD extra point no good Dragons 20 Hawks 0 @The_RightCall @KennyMatthews #FNGSports pic.twitter.com/cBvOAR9lEn — Friday Night Glory (@FridayNghtGlory) October 3, 2020

- Ortiz also made his season debut over the weekend with his Desert Edge team dominating Canyon View, 56-0. The four-star had an interception, a tackle for loss, and pass break-up in the win.

- Trinity Christian had an easy time against North Florida Educational Institute, scoring a 42-6

- D'Iberville improved to 4-0 on the season with a close 27-24 win over Ocean Springs. Walley had a huge game - rushing 15 times for 250 yards while hauling in two catches for 52 yards. The three-star scored on a 67-yard run in the first quarter and had the game-winning 23-yard touchdown run. Walley also had 12 tackles on defense.

- St. Edward extended their winning streak to four with a 31-10 victory over Benedictine to end their regular season. They will face off against Glen Oak in the playoffs next week.

