- Shakopee dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 52-0 loss to Eden Praire. Eastern had five tackles in the contest according to his highlights below.

- Annandale improved to 2-0 on the season with a 46-15 win over Little Falls.

- Center Grove remained unbeaten on the season after edging Cathedral 17-13 in their highly-anticipated showdown of Indiana's best. The Trojans end their regular season with a 9-0 mark and will play Columbus North in the playoffs in two weeks.

- Dublin Coffman defeated Springboro 45-35 in the second round of the playoffs and improve to 8-0 overall on the season

- Newton dropped to 2-3 on the season after a tough 45-7 loss to Parkview.

- Dickerson recovered a fumble and returned it 22-yards for a touchdown in Westside's 49-6 romp over St. Thomas Aquinas (Ks.). The Warriors are 8-0 on the season.

Minnesota commit Avante Dickerson (@_dickerson1) with a defensive touchdown as Westside caps a perfect regular season with a 49-6 win over St. Thomas Aquinas (KS).@WHS_WarriorFB @KETV @GopherFootball https://t.co/axGW5zkrcl pic.twitter.com/TlpOCVHRX3 — Matt Lothrop (@MattLothrop7) October 17, 2020

- Desert Edge defeated Cactus 12-0 to remain unbeaten on the season at 3-0.

- Boyd had a massive debut for Southlake Carrol week one win, hauling in nine catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns. However, he broke his wrist in the contest and is currently out of action.

- Trinity Christian pulled out a big 3-0 (yes, that's correct) win over American Heritage in a defensive battle. The Conquerors are now 4-1 on the season.

- D'Iberville improved to a 6-0 record after a 34-14 win over Hancock.

- St. Edward was upset by Medina 35-31 in the second round of the playoffs and ends their season with a 6-2 record.

- Colquitt County had a bye week, they are 4-0 on the season.

