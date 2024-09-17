Versatile 2025 ATH Lincoln Creager discusses latest Minnesota visit

So far the 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect doesn't hold any FBS offers though he is still generating quite a bit of interest from FBS programs including Power Four programs including the Gophers. He'll be a name to continue to monitor among Midwest recruits for the remainder of the 2025 cycle as a name to potentially know as a potential late addition for a program or potential walk-on candidate.

Over the weekend, 2025 athlete and Ohio standout Lincoln Creager made the journey from Hamler, Ohio to Minneapolis to see the Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the Nevada Wolfpack.

After being invited to camp for the Gophers at the end of july by safeties coach Danny Collins, Creager made his second visit to campus this weekend. It was one that the rising senior thoroughly enjoyed.

"The visit went great," Creager told Gophers Nation. "It was my second time back, the first time I was there was late July for a camp when I toured campus and talked with (defensive coordinator) Coach (Corey) Hetherman. But I loved getting a chance to watch the Gophers in action today. Loved the energy they play with and how they are a brotherhood," he added.

During his visit, Creager was able to spend time talking to Hetherman, who over the last few months he has been able to build a quality relationship with.

"I was able to chat with Coach Hetherman before and after the game," he said. "Mostly talked about how versatile Nevada was on offense and talked about how I would kind of fit into their defense in a position, like Jack Henderson."

Hetherman was not the only coach, however, that Creager was able to spend time with. "I also was able to chat with Coach Danny Collins, he said he loves my film and how versatile I am on defense," he said. "I loved talking with those guys and how personable they were with me. Really made me feel like family."

Creager also liked what he saw out of the Gophers defense against Nevada as they posted their second consecutive shutout.

"The game was great, though the defense flew around really well," he said. "Loved how the defense played fast, aggressive, and physical. Love how Coach Hetherman has them flying around and how much he blitzes his linebackers," he added. "I thought the atmosphere was electric. Really loved how engaged the fans were into the game and how the players and coaches fed off that energy."

Making the long journey from Hamler, Ohio to Minneapolis with him was his mom and dad who, like him, came away impressed with the visit.

"They loved the culture and family feel that both staff and fans at Minnesota gave off. They really like Coach P.J. Fleck and Coach Hetherman and how they are great role models for the players.