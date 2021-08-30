Video: Minnesota commit Joshua Ola-Joseph highlights
Minnesota has picked up their third in-state commitment in the 2022 class as Osseo (Minn.) forward Joshua Ola-Joseph made his verbal pledge to the Gophers on Monday.
The 6-foot-7, 195-pound prospect chose Minnesota over a Top 3 that also included Clemson and Loyola (Chicago).
Below are highlights from his play at Osseo High School as well as with D1 Minnesota on the AAU circuit.
Joshua Ola-Joseph high school highlights:
Joshua Ola-Joseph AAU highlights
