 Minnesota Gophers Basketball Recruiting - Video: Minnesota commit Joshua Ola-Joseph highlights
2021-08-30

Video: Minnesota commit Joshua Ola-Joseph highlights

Sean Williams
Publisher
Minnesota has picked up their third in-state commitment in the 2022 class as Osseo (Minn.) forward Joshua Ola-Joseph made his verbal pledge to the Gophers on Monday.

The 6-foot-7, 195-pound prospect chose Minnesota over a Top 3 that also included Clemson and Loyola (Chicago).

Below are highlights from his play at Osseo High School as well as with D1 Minnesota on the AAU circuit.

Minnesota commit Joshua Ola-Joseph
Minnesota commit Joshua Ola-Joseph (Rivals.com)

Joshua Ola-Joseph high school highlights:

Joshua Ola-Joseph AAU highlights

{{ article.author_name }}