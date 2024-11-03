Advertisement

Published Nov 3, 2024
WATCH: P.J. Fleck's postgame press conference following Illinois win
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Watch as Minnesota head coach met with the Minnesota media following the Golden Gophers 25-17 win over No. 24 Illinois on Saturday afternoon in Champaign.

