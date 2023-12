Earlier this month, Minnesota received its first transfer portal commitment from University of New Hampshire quarterback transfer Max Brosmer. A significant pickup for the Gophers who are looking to revamp their offense this season after a highly disappointing 2023 season offensively from start to finish.

As a junior, Brosmer completed 64% of his passes this season for 3,464 yards and 29 touchdowns to just six interceptions. An improvement from a very good sophomore season in which he completed 63% of his passes for 3,154 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Those numbers helped Brosmer be ranked as one of the top 60 prospects in the Rivals transfer portal and the 16th-best quarterback.