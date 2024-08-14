PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
When do Minnesota's commits start their 2024 seasons?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
@RivalsDylanCC

The 2024 high school football season got underway last week in Hawaii and this week, Georgia will get in on the action. With that, it's a great time to take a look at when each Minnesota commitment in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles will play their first games of the 2024 season.

This week, a pair of Minnesota commitments will get their seasons underway in running back commitment Shane Marshall and cornerback commitment Zack Harden. A large chunk of the Gophers' commitments will begin their seasons next week and all but one will start their season before September begins.

Below, you cans see when each Gopher commitment will begin their 2024 season. Over the course of this fall, Gophers Nation will provide weekly updates on the performance of each commitment.

2025 COMMITMENTS

PLAYER HIGH SCHOOL FIRST GAME

DE Emmanuel Karmo

Robbinsdale Cooper (MN)

8/30/24

QB Jackson Kollock

Laguna Beach (CA)

8/23/24

WR Legend Lyons

Charter Oak (CA)

8/23/24

DL Jayquan Stubbs

Cleveland Heights (OH)

8/23/24

RB Shane Marshall

Irwin County (GA)

8/16/24

WR Bradley Martino

Golden Gate (FL)

8/23/24

DT Abu Tarawallie

Heritage Christian Academy (MN)

8/30/24

WR Cameron Begalle

Andover (MN)

8/29/24

TE Cross Nimmo

Lake Catholic (OH)

8/23/24

CB Zack Harden

Newton (GA)

8/16/24

OL Mark Handy

La Cueva (NM)

8/23/24

OL Daniel Shipp

Centennial (CA)

8/22/24

CB Naaim Parrish

Bergen Catholic (NJ)

8/29/24

OL Nick Spence

Liberty (AZ)

8/30/24

LB Nathan Cleveland

Hoffman Estates (IL)

8/30/24

DE Rhett Hlavacka

Fond Du Lac (WI)

8/23/24

LB Ethan Stendel

Caledonia (MN)

8/30/24

DE Colin Hansen

Byron Senior (MN)

8/30/24

DE Enoch Atewogbola

Avon (IN)

8/23/24

LB David Amaliri

St. Thomas More (CT)

9/27/24

RB Grant Washington

St. Ignatius (OH)

8/23/24

DB Grant Grayton

Good Counsel (MD)

8/30/24

2026 COMMITMENTS

PLAYER HIGH SCHOOL FIRST GAME

QB Owen Lansu

Downers Grove North (IL)

8/30/24

OL Andrew Trout

Rocori (MN)

8/30/24

DL Howie Johnson

Forest Lake (MN)

8/24/24

DE Kenedy Uzoma

Mt. Zion Prep (MD)

8/23/24

