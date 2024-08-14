The 2024 high school football season got underway last week in Hawaii and this week, Georgia will get in on the action. With that, it's a great time to take a look at when each Minnesota commitment in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles will play their first games of the 2024 season.



This week, a pair of Minnesota commitments will get their seasons underway in running back commitment Shane Marshall and cornerback commitment Zack Harden. A large chunk of the Gophers' commitments will begin their seasons next week and all but one will start their season before September begins.

