When do Minnesota's commits start their 2024 seasons?
The 2024 high school football season got underway last week in Hawaii and this week, Georgia will get in on the action. With that, it's a great time to take a look at when each Minnesota commitment in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles will play their first games of the 2024 season.
This week, a pair of Minnesota commitments will get their seasons underway in running back commitment Shane Marshall and cornerback commitment Zack Harden. A large chunk of the Gophers' commitments will begin their seasons next week and all but one will start their season before September begins.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Below, you cans see when each Gopher commitment will begin their 2024 season. Over the course of this fall, Gophers Nation will provide weekly updates on the performance of each commitment.
2025 COMMITMENTS
|PLAYER
|HIGH SCHOOL
|FIRST GAME
|
DE Emmanuel Karmo
|
Robbinsdale Cooper (MN)
|
8/30/24
|
QB Jackson Kollock
|
Laguna Beach (CA)
|
8/23/24
|
WR Legend Lyons
|
Charter Oak (CA)
|
8/23/24
|
DL Jayquan Stubbs
|
Cleveland Heights (OH)
|
8/23/24
|
RB Shane Marshall
|
Irwin County (GA)
|
8/16/24
|
WR Bradley Martino
|
Golden Gate (FL)
|
8/23/24
|
DT Abu Tarawallie
|
Heritage Christian Academy (MN)
|
8/30/24
|
WR Cameron Begalle
|
Andover (MN)
|
8/29/24
|
TE Cross Nimmo
|
Lake Catholic (OH)
|
8/23/24
|
CB Zack Harden
|
Newton (GA)
|
8/16/24
|
OL Mark Handy
|
La Cueva (NM)
|
8/23/24
|
OL Daniel Shipp
|
Centennial (CA)
|
8/22/24
|
CB Naaim Parrish
|
Bergen Catholic (NJ)
|
8/29/24
|
OL Nick Spence
|
Liberty (AZ)
|
8/30/24
|
LB Nathan Cleveland
|
Hoffman Estates (IL)
|
8/30/24
|
DE Rhett Hlavacka
|
Fond Du Lac (WI)
|
8/23/24
|
LB Ethan Stendel
|
Caledonia (MN)
|
8/30/24
|
DE Colin Hansen
|
Byron Senior (MN)
|
8/30/24
|
DE Enoch Atewogbola
|
Avon (IN)
|
8/23/24
|
LB David Amaliri
|
St. Thomas More (CT)
|
9/27/24
|
RB Grant Washington
|
St. Ignatius (OH)
|
8/23/24
|
DB Grant Grayton
|
Good Counsel (MD)
|
8/30/24
2026 COMMITMENTS
|PLAYER
|HIGH SCHOOL
|FIRST GAME
|
QB Owen Lansu
|
Downers Grove North (IL)
|
8/30/24
|
OL Andrew Trout
|
Rocori (MN)
|
8/30/24
|
DL Howie Johnson
|
Forest Lake (MN)
|
8/24/24
|
DE Kenedy Uzoma
|
Mt. Zion Prep (MD)
|
8/23/24
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation