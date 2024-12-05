Who did Minnesota's 2025 decommitments sign with on Signing Day?

(Photo by Rivals.com)

Minnesota on Wednesday signed a 21-player 2025 recruiting class, a quality class that ranks inside the top-50 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. Overall, it was a good recruiting cycle P.J. Fleck and his staff but it didn't come with some bumps along the way. The Gophers in the 2025 recruiting cycle saw seven decommitments, all coming between June and national signing day on Wednesday. Where did those recruits ultimately sign on Wednesday? We take a look below while also offering a sting factor for each.

SIGNED

Pettaway had quite the recruitment. He was originally committed to Wisconsin but then would decommit and choose the Gophers less than a month later. He would stay committed to the Gophers throughout May and the early parts of June, taking official visits to Wisconsin and Minnesota in the process. After taking his official visit to Minneapolis, Pettaway decommitted from the Gophers and flipped back to Wisconsin. Sting Factor (1-5): 2 Pettaway has considerable upside and has great size already but the Gophers signed a very good defensive line class despite his commitment.

McGuire committed to Minnesota in early June before backing off that decision a few weeks later. He would visit several other programs in the process but an offer from Texas A&M in late September would be a game-changer as he committed one week later. Sting Factor (1-5): 3 McGuire would've been a strong signee for the Gophers in this cycle. I like their class without him but his upside would've been some of the best of any prospect in the recruiting class. Don't be surprised if he sees the field early in his career at Texas A&M.

A big riser in the rankings since June, Stascausky committed to the Gophers in June before decommitting in July after receiving an offer from Washington. He would commit to the Huskies a couple of days later. In September, Oregon would offer as would Georgia, Arizona State, and Michigan. On December 1, he decommitted from Washington and signed with the Ducks. Sting Factor (1-5): 4 I think Stascausky would've been the Gophers' top signee in this cycle thanks to his great size but also superb athleticism. Stascausky has a chance to develop into an elite offensive tackle at the college level.

A signing day decommitment, Grayton originally committed to the Gophers in July but last weekend, he took an official visit to Kentucky. That visit to Lexington would be enough for the Wildcats to flip him on Wednesday. Sting Factor (1-5): 2 Grayton would've been a great addition to the Gophers signing class. He likely projects as a safety at the college level and that is obviously a position for the Gophers that they have no issues with currently and have great depth on their roster.

Minnesota was very, very close to holding onto Shane Marshall and it would've been a phenomenal recruiting win. After committing to the Gophers in June after an official visit, flipping his commitment from USF, Marshall's stock this fall skyrocketed. He began to receive plenty of interest from programs in the south including Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Houston. He took official visits to the latter two and after it looked like the Gophers were going to get it across the finish line on Wednesday, Marshall decided at the last minute to flip to Minnesota. The decision was so unexpected that even our Georgia Tech site, was surprised by the development. Sting Factor (1-5): 3.5 Marshall was going to be one of the biggest steals in this recruiting cycle for anyone in my opinion. While not overly athletic or fast, he's just an overall well-rounded running back who I thought would flourish in the Gophers system and under running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luc. Add in that the Gophers have seen a handful of departures from that room this offseason and early playing time could've been in order for Marshall. They still landed two good running backs in the cycle but Marshall's upside was certainly the highest.

DID NOT SIGN

The Gophers and Nimmo parted ways in late October. He did not sign with anyone on Wednesday and holds offers from Akron, Arkansas, Bowling Green, Connecticut, East Carolina, Illinois, Kent State, Louisville, Marshall, Ohio, Purdue, Rutgers, and Toledo. Sting Factor (1-5): 1 The Gophers already have a crowded tight end room. It was best for both sides to move on in my opinion.

Begalle backed off his commitment in November. His only other offers are currently Air Force and Army. Sting Factor (1-5): 1 Begalle didn't have as strong of a senior season as his junior campaign which certainly raised some eyebrows. He still has potential in my opinion to play at the FBS level but like Nimmo, it was best for both sides to move on.