2024 DE Sam Macy details commitment to Minnesota
The Golden Gophers added some explosive defensive firepower to the roster as 2024 defensive end Sam Macy, an intriguing in-state recruit out of Chanhassen (Minn.) committed to Minnesota this past week.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive end out of Chanhassen, MN. sat down with The Gopher Report to detail his commitment to Minnesota, revealing what ultimately led to his decision.
The in-state prospect said that it feels great to be committed to Minnesota, adding that what led to his decision was the respect they showed him throughout his recruitment process.
Macy said that another contributing factor to his decision was that he believes in the message as well as the direction the program is taking.
He added that once Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck took over and established the culture, there hasn't been anywhere else he wants to be more.
Macy said that the Golden Gophers initially reached out this past winter as he connected with Minnesota senior defensive analyst Dennis Dottin-Carter, who has been influential throughout his recruitment.
Macy said that the Golden Gophers' coaching staff also stopped by Chanhassen High School this year as he connected with an additional two members of Minnesota's coaching staff.
Macy said that the reaction from the coaching staff when he committed was surreal as everybody was extremely excited to have him on as a Golden Gopher.
Macy said that he stopped by Minnesota for a gameday visit last fall and was most recently on campus for the Golden Gophers' Spring Game this past April.
Macy also said that he had good experiences at Minnesota's prospect camp. He said that what really stood out was how involved the coaches were. Macy added that every kid walked out of the camp better than before.
Macy chose Minnesota over Air Force, Army, Navy and South Dakota.
