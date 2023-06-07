The Golden Gophers added some explosive defensive firepower to the roster as 2024 defensive end Sam Macy, an intriguing in-state recruit out of Chanhassen (Minn.) committed to Minnesota this past week.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive end out of Chanhassen, MN. sat down with The Gopher Report to detail his commitment to Minnesota, revealing what ultimately led to his decision. The in-state prospect said that it feels great to be committed to Minnesota, adding that what led to his decision was the respect they showed him throughout his recruitment process.

"Feels great. Nothing I ever wanted more than to be a Gopher. What led to my decision was the respect they had for me through the process. They treated me like an adult and were always open and honest." — Sam Macy

Macy said that another contributing factor to his decision was that he believes in the message as well as the direction the program is taking. He added that once Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck took over and established the culture, there hasn't been anywhere else he wants to be more.

"I believe the message and direction the program is headed. There is serious success in this team's future. I always wanted to stay home. Once PJ got here and established the culture, there hasn't been anywhere else that has come close." — Sam Macy

Macy said that the Golden Gophers initially reached out this past winter as he connected with Minnesota senior defensive analyst Dennis Dottin-Carter, who has been influential throughout his recruitment.

"Dottin Carter was the first one to reach out this winter and he's been influential throughout the whole process. Super up-front, matter of fact guy, straight-shooter and I love that." — Sam Macy

Macy said that the Golden Gophers' coaching staff also stopped by Chanhassen High School this year as he connected with an additional two members of Minnesota's coaching staff.

"Debo is straight energy, hype all the time, type of guy who's never going to take anything but 110% all of the time. Rossi is super up-front and a straight-shooter. Knowledge of the game is unbelievable and you can see that with the success of his defenses over the years." — Sam Macy

Macy said that the reaction from the coaching staff when he committed was surreal as everybody was extremely excited to have him on as a Golden Gopher.

Macy said that he stopped by Minnesota for a gameday visit last fall and was most recently on campus for the Golden Gophers' Spring Game this past April.

"The reaction from all of them was surreal. Debo picked me up and all the guys were extremely excited to have me as a Gopher. I was at their spring game in April which was the first time I'd been on campus since a fall gameday visit." — Sam Macy