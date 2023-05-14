The Gopher Report has confirmed that 2024 Nebraska offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom will be taking an official visit to Minnesota next month.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle out of Omaha (NE) tells TGR he will be taking an official visit to the Gophers the weekend of June 16. He also has official visits scheduled to Nebraska (June 2) and Illinois (June 23).

Pyfrom picked up his offer from the Gophers last November while visiting for their matchup against Iowa. Here's what he said at the time about that visit.

"Minnesota has a great culture and community," Pyfrom told TGR about his initial reactions surrounding his visit. "The atmosphere was great even though it was really cold," he would go on to elaborate. "The fans are dedicated to this team and they love them, and will support them in any weather."

He also like what he saw out of the Gophers' facilities and Huntington Bank Stadium. "The stadium was pretty cool," he said. "The facilities tour was amazing and it was all really nice. I could see myself at Minnesota"

Not only did the visit go well for Pyfrom but his early conversations with the Gophers coaching staff including head coach PJ Fleck have been productive. "They’ve been good," he said in regard to the discussions. "I loved talking with Coach Fleck because he has a lot of energy and compassion for the game and his team. They made me feel welcome at Minnesota."