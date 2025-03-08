Top 2027 In-State Quarterback Jett Feeney Schedules Visit to Minnesota

One of Minnesota's top in-state talents in the 2027 recruiting cycle has scheduled a spring visit to Minneapolis.
Four-star running back Ryan Estrada, a standout at El Dorado High School in El Paso, Texas, has scheduled an official
Could Minnesota experience even more turnover on their coaching staff this offseason?
Former Minnesota OL Martes Lewis has committed to Northwestern after entering the transfer portal in February.
Alabama RB Delvecchio Alston II has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota for May 30.
One of Minnesota's top in-state talents in the 2027 recruiting cycle has scheduled a spring visit to Minneapolis.
Four-star running back Ryan Estrada, a standout at El Dorado High School in El Paso, Texas, has scheduled an official
Could Minnesota experience even more turnover on their coaching staff this offseason?