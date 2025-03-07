2026 Running Back Ryan Estrada Locks Down Minnesota Official Visit

Four-star running back Ryan Estrada, a standout at El Dorado High School in El Paso, Texas, has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota.
The 5-foot-11, 198-pound tailback will be on campus the weekend of May 30. It's the third official visit that Estrada has scheduled in his recruitment, as he's also set to visit Wisconsin on June 6 and Tulane on June 19. He is also the second running back to schedule an official visit to Minnesota, joining Alabama talent Delevecchio Alston.
Estrada is a newer running back target for the Gophers, being extended an offer from the program in late February from new running backs coach Jayden Everett.
The four-star prospect has seen his recruitment take off this offseaon and now holds over 15 scholasrhip offers including Baylor, BYU, Cal, Missouri, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin among others.
In the 2024 season, Estrada rushed for 2,422 yards and 32 touchdowns across 179 carries. He also had nine receptions for 114 yards and two scores.
