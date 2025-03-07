2026 Running Back Ryan Estrada Locks Down Minnesota Official Visit

Four-star running back Ryan Estrada, a standout at El Dorado High School in El Paso, Texas, has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound tailback will be on campus the weekend of May 30. It's the third official visit that Estrada has scheduled in his recruitment, as he's also set to visit Wisconsin on June 6 and Tulane on June 19. He is also the second running back to schedule an official visit to Minnesota, joining Alabama talent Delevecchio Alston.