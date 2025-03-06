Report: Minnesota's Nick Monroe interviewed for Bowling Green HC opening

Minnesota CB coach Nick Monroe is the finalist for the Bowling Green head coach opening accoridng to reports.

The Minnesota Football program has already seen quite a bit of turnover on its coaching staff this offseason, and there still may be more to come. According to a report from FootballScoop.com, Minnesota Golden Gophers cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Nick Monroe is a candidate for the Bowling Green head coaching job.

"Sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday that Kentucky associate head coach Vince Marrow and Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Nick Monroe are also among the candidates for the position and have interviewed," FootballScoop's Zach Barnett wrote on Thursday. FootballScoop also reports that a hire for Bowling Green is expected by early next week, while additional candidates may still interview for the position.



Monroe is currently in his third year with the Minnesota program after joining the staff in 2023 following a seven-year stint at Syracuse from 2016 through 2022. Notably, before his time with the Orange, Monroe spent six seasons at Bowling Green as the Falcons' secondary coach. During his time with the Gophers, Monroe has developed talents such as Justin Walley, Ethan Robinson, and Tre'von Jones while also being a strong recruiter for the program. He also developed future NFL talent in Andre Cisco, Trill Williams, and Ifeatu Melifonwu during his time at Syracuse.