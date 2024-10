The Minnesota Golden Gophers became the latest program to offer 2027 tight end Korz Loken on Saturday after the Iola, Wisconsin native made his first game day visit to Minneapolis. Gophers Nation caught up with Koken on Saturday evening following his trip to learn more on his experience.

"It was a great experience, awesome to see Minnesota go out there and play at such an elite level," Loken told Gophers Nation. "The coaches were super nice and really created a nice atmosphere for me to be in."