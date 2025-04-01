Minnesota 2025 Spring Position Outlooks: Wide Receiver

(Photo by Sep 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington (0) catches a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Deshaun Lee (8) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

One position group facing plenty of questions this spring for the Minnesota Golden Gophers is the wide receiver room. This offseason, the program said goodbye to its top two receivers, Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer. The duo accounted for 80.1% of the Gophers' total receptions by receivers in 2024, hauling in 125 of the team's 156 catches. Their combined 1,547 receiving yards also made up 80% of the wide receiver room’s total 1,925 yards. The position was a key focus in the transfer portal, with Minnesota bringing in a trio of transfers to complement its only proven returning contributor, redshirt senior Le’Meke Brockington. That being said, the Gophers have a talented but unproven stable of wide receivers and will need one or two younger players to emerge as key contributors during spring and fall camps. Notably, under P.J. Fleck, Minnesota has not traditionally used a deep wide receiver rotation. Over the last four seasons, the Gophers have rotated five (2021), eight (2022, though only five played more than three games), five (2023), and seven (2024, with only five playing more than two games). A similar approach is likely in 2025. With that, let’s take a look at the scholarship members of the Gophers’ wide receiver room.

RETURNING CONTRIBUTORS

LE'MEKE BROCKINGTON (R-Sr.) - Brockington is coming off his best season as a Gopher, recording 18 receptions for 282 yards and one touchdown. He served as Minnesota’s No. 3 wide receiver in 2024 behind Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer. This season presents a prime opportunity for the 6-foot-0, 195-pound receiver to have a breakout year. A strong-handed target, Brockington has only two drops on 48 career targets and has flashed potential at times. The question for 2025 is whether he can consistently stack strong performances and solidify himself as a go-to option in the Gophers' offense.

THE TRANSFERS

LOGAN LOYA (6th-Sr.) – A likely fit in the slot for Minnesota this season, Loya brings extensive experience with 47 career games played and 750 receiving snaps at UCLA. The former four-star prospect has recorded 109 receptions for 1,314 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. He is coming off a solid 2024 campaign, tallying 29 receptions for 348 yards and four touchdowns despite playing in a struggling UCLA offense. JAVON TRACY (R-Jr.) – A productive wide receiver at Miami (OH) over the past two seasons, Tracy is a dynamic playmaker who averaged 14.8 yards per reception and totaled nine touchdowns on 79 catches (1,166 yards). While he primarily played in the slot with the RedHawks, he projects as an outside receiver for the Gophers and could be a key weapon in 2025. MALACHI COLEMAN (R-So.) – A former top-100 prospect, Coleman transferred from Nebraska after two seasons. As a true freshman, he showed promise with eight receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown but saw action in only one game in 2024. While he has intriguing upside, Coleman remains a developmental project, and while he may see the field in 2025, he is still likely a year or two away from reaching his full potential.

UNPROVEN TALENT WHO COULD EMERGE

CRISTIAN DRIVER (R-Jr.) – Driver could have been included in the returning contributors section, but with just eight career receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown, he remains largely unproven. Last season, he recorded seven receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown for the Gophers. With his potential and athleticism, Driver will be a popular breakout candidate this fall. KENRIC LANIER II (R-So.) – The Georgia native recorded his first career reception last season against Rhode Island for 17 yards, but it was his only catch of the year. In five other games, he was targeted just once. In 2025, Lanier will look to establish himself as a true member of the Gophers' wide receiver rotation. DONIELLE HAYES (R-So.) – Hayes appeared in four games in 2024, recording two receptions for 22 yards, both coming against Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. A former three-star prospect, Hayes showcased explosive playmaking ability in high school and has the athleticism to succeed at the collegiate level. He should have a bigger role in 2025 but will need to surpass both Driver and Lanier to carve out a meaningful spot in the offense. TYLER WILLIAMS (R-So.) – Williams played sparingly in his first year with the program, logging just three snaps and not appearing in a game after Week 3, including the bowl game. Like Malachi Coleman, Williams was a developmental transfer for the Gophers, so his lack of immediate impact is not a major concern. Spring and fall camps will be crucial in determining whether he can take the next step. JALEN SMITH (R-Fr.) – The Minnesota native saw action in the Gophers’ Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over Virginia Tech but did not record a reception. The coaching staff is high on Smith’s potential, and he could be a dark horse candidate to make an impact in 2025 among this unproven wide receiver group.