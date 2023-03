With the recruiting cycle picking up, recruits across the country are either making decisions or closing in on decisions.

P.J. Fleck and his Minnesota program are well aware of that after the Gophers picked up a trio of commitments from Illinois RB Jaydon Wright, Georgia QB Aaron Philo, and Minnesota DB Simon Seidl all in the last seven days.

Hot on the recruiting trail, who could be the next 2024 prospect to commit to the Gophers? TGR takes a look below.