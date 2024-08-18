A few days ago, Gophers Nation took a look at Minnesota's offensive position groups with two weeks remaining in fall camp and gave out buy, sell, or hold designations, a reading of how we feel about each position group heading into the fall.

Overall, Gophers Nation thought the Gophers offense is in a solid spot heading into the 2024 season though questions remain. We were buying the hype in two position groups, decided to hold on one, and chose to 'sell' one. But what are the current temperature readings on the Gophers defensive position groups? We take a look below.