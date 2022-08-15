Five Gophers who could come into their own in 2022

Over the course of the past eight months, Minnesota has seen quite a few players leave and enter their program. Some major contributors from the past few seasons have moved on to the next stages of their careers or have hung up the cleats, meaning new names and faces will have to step up. Which players entering this season will emerge on the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the Gophers? Who will take that next step in their development? Who could be a star in the making? We take a look at five Gophers, below who could come into their own this upcoming season.

LB Cody Lindenberg

After seeing time in six games as a true freshman in the 2020 season, Lindenberg appeared in just three games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury. The Anoka (MN) native returned to the field this spring and is fully healthy as the Gophers enter the 2022 season. The Minnesota coaching staff has been high on Lindenberg for quite a while and now that he's once again healthy, he could be in full a big role in Joe Rossi's defense. When on the field, he's shown quite a bit of flashes, now the question is, can he put it all together and stay on the field? If he's able to do just that, don't be surprised if Lindenberg is near the top of the Gophers' stat sheet come to the end of the season.



DE Austin Booker

No position lost more in talent than the Gophers' defensive line room including first-round pick, defensive end Boye Mafe. While the Gophers return quite a bit of high upside talent in the room, there is still quite a bit of unproven talent. One player who could take that next step this fall and become a contributor for the Gophers is former three-star Austin Booker. The Greenwood (IN) native had a great spring for the Gophers and continues to be a name in fall camp. Keep an eye on the 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive end potentially becoming a pass-rushing specialist for the Gophers this season.

OT Aireontae Ersery

Last season, the Gophers entered the season with a ton of experience on the offensive line. This season, it's nearly the complete opposite and it could ultimately be the position group that determines the Gophers' ultimate success in 2022. With Sam Schlueter moving on, Ersery is likely to receive the nod to replace Schlueter at left tackle. Physically, the Kansas City (MO) native is ready to do so, weighing in at 6-foot-6 and 325-pounds. It will be intriguing to see how Ersery adapts to being a full-time starter as he's just appeared in two games during his career with the Gophers. Early season contests against New Mexico State, Western Illinois, and Colorado should give the sophomore some quality experience before the Gophers travel to East Lansing on September 24.

DT Deven Eastern

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound defensive tackle has yet to see playing time during his career in the Twin Cities but that will change this upcoming season. While Eastern likely won't be a high-impact player for the Gophers early on, he could be a name to watch as the season develops. While he's now a defensive tackle, his experience at defensive end could also give him some position versatility which could allow him to see the field, even more, this upcoming season. Expectations should be tempered for Eastern but there's quite a bit of potential here that we could see flashes of in 2022.

WR Dylan Wright