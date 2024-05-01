Minnesota added their second transfer commitment on Wednesday in New Mexico State wing Femi Odukale .

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound talent started his collegiate career at Pitt for two seasons, before spending the 2022-23 season at Seton Hall, then New Mexico State.

Last season as an Aggie, Odukale averaged 10.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 46% from the field and 50% from the free-throw line while averaging 28.7 minutes per game.

He appeared in 26 games for New Mexico State, starting 16.

For his career, Odukale is averaging 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field and 54% from the charity stripe while appearing in 111 games, earning 80 starts.

Earlier today, Minnesota added Division III guard Caleb Williams from Macalaster College (Minn.).

Minnesota has also added the following transfers to their roster this offseason.

Brennan Rigsby, G, Oregon

Frank Mitchell, F, Canisius