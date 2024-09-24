Friday Night Standouts: Which future Gophers impressed last weekend?

Another week of Friday Night Lights are in the book and several Minnesota commitments were once again impressive this past weekend, many in efforts helping lead their teams to victory. Below, Gophers Nation highlights a handful of those performances.

40-0 win for Laguna Beach over El Derardo It was a quality day for Kollock against El Dorado, completing 15-of-29 passing attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 10 carries for 57 yards and two additional scores. On the season, the future Gopher has completed 74-of-132 attempts (56.1%) for 974 yards and 10 touchdowns to four interceptions. He has also garnered 254 yards and six touchdowns across 36 carries.



55-7 win for Irwin County vs Dooly County Marshall with another big performance as he went over 100 yards for the fourth straight game. This time against Cook High School, Marshall totaled 28 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He has 92 carries this season now for 678 yards and four touchdowns.

47-31 win for Andover vs Elk River Begalle recorded six receptions for 48 yards this past weekend. He now has 18 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns this season.

31-13 win for First Baptist Academy over Port Charlotte Martino recorded six receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown this past weekend. He now has 17 receptions for 358 yards and six touchdowns on offense. No defenisve stats are available.

58-0 win for Downers Grove North vs Provisio West Another week of limited action for Owen Lansu. This week he completed 6-of-7 passing attempts for 112 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-0 win. This season, Lansu has completed 44-of-57 passing attempts for 599 yards and 11 touchdowns.