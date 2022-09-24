Minnesota is off to an impressive 3-0 start this season and looks to remain the last unbeaten team in the Big Ten West. This week, the Gophers will have their toughest challenge yet this season as they travel to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0, 0-0)) at Michigan State Spartans (2-1, 0-0) Saturday, September 23 || 2:30 CT || Spartan Stadium || East Lansing, MI TV: Big Ten Network || Radio: 100.2 KFAN | KTCN 1130 AM || ONLINE Spread: Minnesota -3 || Over/Under: 50.5

According to Accuweather, it will be 62 and cloudy at times in East Lansing on Saturday afternoon. There's a small chance of rain during the afternoon but it shouldn't have a huge impact on the game. Wind gusts will reach as high as 15 mph during the game but should be mostly under 10 mph.

Minnesota is relatively healthy but of course, will be without star WR Chris Autman-Bell who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week against Colorado. For Michigan State, star wide receiver Jaylen Reed missed the Spartans game last week against Washington and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go against the Gophers on Saturday.

