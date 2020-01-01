Vegas line: Auburn by 7.5

SP+: Auburn No. 10, Minnesota No. 18

Massey Composite: Auburn No. 12, Minnesota No. 20

TeamRankings: Auburn No. 9, Minnesota No. 21

SP+ prediction: Auburn by 4.3

Massey Composite prediction: Auburn by 10 with a 22% chance of Gopher victory

TeamRankings prediction: Auburn by 7.5 with a 22.5% chance of Gopher victory