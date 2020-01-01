Gopher Gameday Central
Time: Noon CT
TV: ESPN -- Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)
Radio: KFAN
Location: Raymond James Stadium (65,890 capacity) in Tampa, Fla.
PREGAME CONTENT
-- Scouting Notebook: Auburn
-- Facts & Figures: Auburn
-- Behind Enemy Lines: Auburn
-- Quotes: Gophers talk Outback Bowl
-- Transcript: Fleck & Malzahn
-- Video: Tigers preview the Outback Bowl
-- Auburn: Initial Look
-- Bowl motivation comes easy for Auburn after UCF loss experience from AuburnSports.com
-- Gophers receiving duo 'really pops out' to Auburn from AuburnSports.com
-- Winfield as good as advertised from AuburnSports.com
-- Minnesota tests progress against Auburn in Outback Bowl from the Associated Press
LINES & RANKINGS
Vegas line: Auburn by 7.5
SP+: Auburn No. 10, Minnesota No. 18
Massey Composite: Auburn No. 12, Minnesota No. 20
TeamRankings: Auburn No. 9, Minnesota No. 21
SP+ prediction: Auburn by 4.3
Massey Composite prediction: Auburn by 10 with a 22% chance of Gopher victory
TeamRankings prediction: Auburn by 7.5 with a 22.5% chance of Gopher victory
AUBURN STATS & RESULTS
W 27-21 vs. #11 Oregon
W 24-6 vs. Tulane
W 55-16 vs. Kent State
W 28-20 at #17 Texas A&M
W 56-23 vs. Mississippi State
L 244-13 at #10 Florida
W 51-10 at Arkansas
L 23-20 at #2 LSU
W 20-14 vs. Ole Miss
L 21-14 #5 Georgia
W 52-0 vs. Samford
W 48-45 vs. Alabama
Passing
Bo Nix: 200/351, 2466 yards, 15 TD, 6 INT
Rushing
JaTarvious Whitlow: 147 attempts, 739 yards (5.0 ypc), 9 TD
DJ Williams: 79 attempts, 387 yards (4.9 ypc), 2 TD
Kam Martin: 60 attempts, 332 yards (5.5 ypc), 2 TD
Bo Nix: 91 attempts, 301 yards (3.3 ypc), 7 TD
Shaun Shivers: 52 attempts, 277 yards (5.3 ypc), 3 TD
Joey Gatewood: 29 attempts, 148 yards (5.1 ypc), 3 TD
Anthony Schwartz: 11 attempts, 118 yard (10.7 ypc), 2 TD
Receiving
Seth Williams: 55 receptions, 801 yards, 8 TD
Anthony Schwartz: 35 receptions, 391 yards, 1 TD
Eli Stove: 36 receptions, 310 yards, 3 TD
Will Hastings: 17 receptions, 208 yards, 1 TD
Sal Cannella: 9 receptions, 151 yards, 1 TD