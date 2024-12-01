Gopher OL commit Kaveon Lee discusses Minnesota commitment

On Saturday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a commitment from Illinois offensive lineman Kaveon Lee. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle out of Plainfield Central picked the Gophers over Kansas State, Marshall, Memphis, Northern Illinois, and West Virginia among others.

His decision also came just a week following an official visit to Minneapolis. Following his commitment, Gophers Nation caught up with Lee to discuss his why he chose to be a Gopher.