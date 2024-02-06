After defeating the Northwestern Wildcats 75-66 in overtime on Saturday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers return to action on Tuesday night against the Michigan State Spartans at Williams Arena.

The Gophers in the matchup will be seeking to avenge a 76-66 loss to the Spartans last month in East Lansing. In that loss, the Gophers turned the ball over 19 times while only shooting 65.4% from the free-throw line.

Since their last encounter, Michigan State has won three of four with wins over Maryland twice and one matchup against rival Michigan. They did, however, lose to the Wisconsin Badgers 81-66 in the middle of the four-game stretch.