Gophers look for revenge against Michigan State on Tuesday
After defeating the Northwestern Wildcats 75-66 in overtime on Saturday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers return to action on Tuesday night against the Michigan State Spartans at Williams Arena.
The Gophers in the matchup will be seeking to avenge a 76-66 loss to the Spartans last month in East Lansing. In that loss, the Gophers turned the ball over 19 times while only shooting 65.4% from the free-throw line.
Since their last encounter, Michigan State has won three of four with wins over Maryland twice and one matchup against rival Michigan. They did, however, lose to the Wisconsin Badgers 81-66 in the middle of the four-game stretch.
Tuesday night's matchup will be a Quad 1 home game for the Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Gophers are 0-3 against Quad 1 opponents. For the Spartans, this will qualify as a Quad 2 away game. The Spartans are 2-1 against Quad opponents this season with their loss coming to James Madison in their season opener. Their pair of Quad 2 wins have come against Butler (74-54) and Maryland (61-59).
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: Feb. 6, 2024 - 8:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, MN
TV/STREAM: Peacock
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Michigan State -3.5 / 138.5
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
10.7
|
3.7
|
2.3
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
8.8
|
3.8
|
7.8
|
F
|
17.7
|
6.8
|
1.9
|
F
|
9.8
|
6.1
|
1.0
|
G
|
10.3
|
2.8
|
2.9
Who is Michigan State's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
F
|
11.6
|
5.0
|
2.1
|
G
|
18.9
|
2.6
|
3.0
|
G
|
10.8
|
4.0
|
1.1
|
G
|
11.5
|
3.3
|
5.2
|
C
|
4.3
|
6.4
|
0.4
Rankings Comparison
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|HASLAM
|NET
|
Minnesota
|
77
|
91
|
71
|
91
|
Michigan State
|
17
|
18
|
12
|
22
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
54.4%
|
18.2%
|
32.4%
|
34.8
|
Michigan State
|
53.1%
|
15.0%
|
30.2%
|
30.2
SIMILAR OPPONENTS
|Minnesota Result
|Opponent
|Michigan State Result
|
61-59 loss
|
Wisconsin Badgers
|
70-57 loss ; 88-61 loss
|
76-65 win
|
Nebraska Cornhuskers
|
77-70 loss
|
75-66 win
|
Northwestern Wildcats
|
88-74 loss
|
65-62 win
|
Maryland Terrapins
|
61-59 win ; 63-54 win
|
83-74 win
|
Penn State Nittany Lions
|
92-61 win
|
73-71 win
|
Michigan Wolverines
|
81-62 win
============================
