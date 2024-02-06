Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Gophers look for revenge against Michigan State on Tuesday

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

After defeating the Northwestern Wildcats 75-66 in overtime on Saturday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers return to action on Tuesday night against the Michigan State Spartans at Williams Arena.

The Gophers in the matchup will be seeking to avenge a 76-66 loss to the Spartans last month in East Lansing. In that loss, the Gophers turned the ball over 19 times while only shooting 65.4% from the free-throw line.

Since their last encounter, Michigan State has won three of four with wins over Maryland twice and one matchup against rival Michigan. They did, however, lose to the Wisconsin Badgers 81-66 in the middle of the four-game stretch.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER | TRANSFER PORTAL THREAD | INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Advertisement

Tuesday night's matchup will be a Quad 1 home game for the Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Gophers are 0-3 against Quad 1 opponents. For the Spartans, this will qualify as a Quad 2 away game. The Spartans are 2-1 against Quad opponents this season with their loss coming to James Madison in their season opener. Their pair of Quad 2 wins have come against Butler (74-54) and Maryland (61-59).


WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD  

WHEN: Feb. 6, 2024 - 8:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, MN

TV/STREAM: Peacock

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)

SPREAD: Michigan State -3.5 / 138.5

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Cameron Christie

10.7

3.7

2.3

G

Elijah Hawkins

8.8

3.8

7.8

F

Dawson Garcia

17.7

6.8

1.9

F

Pharrel Payne

9.8

6.1

1.0

G

Mike Mitchell

10.3

2.8

2.9
Based off last game ..

Who is Michigan State's projected starting five?  

MICHIGAN STATE'S PROJECTED STARTING FIVE
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

F

Mailk Hall

11.6

5.0

2.1

G

Tyson Walker

18.9

2.6

3.0

G

Jaden Akins

10.8

4.0

1.1

G

A.J. Hoggard

11.5

3.3

5.2

C

Mady Sissoko

4.3

6.4

0.4
Based off last game ..

Rankings Comparison

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI HASLAM NET

Minnesota

77

91

71

91

Michigan State

17

18

12

22

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate

Minnesota

54.4%

18.2%

32.4%

34.8

Michigan State

53.1%

15.0%

30.2%

30.2

SIMILAR OPPONENTS

SIMILAR OPPONENTS
Minnesota Result Opponent Michigan State Result

61-59 loss

Wisconsin Badgers

70-57 loss ; 88-61 loss

76-65 win

Nebraska Cornhuskers

77-70 loss

75-66 win

Northwestern Wildcats

88-74 loss

65-62 win

Maryland Terrapins

61-59 win ; 63-54 win

83-74 win

Penn State Nittany Lions

92-61 win

73-71 win

Michigan Wolverines

81-62 win

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST

- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers, @drew_toennies

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement