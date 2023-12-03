The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday evening in their Big Ten opener in Columbus. The Golden Gophers enter the game with a 5-2 record through the first month of the season with losses to San Francisco and Missouri. The Buckeyes are 6-1, winners of five straight after falling to Texas A&M in their second game of the season on November 10. Last season, the Gophers defeated Ohio State in their only matchup, a 70-67 win in Columbus.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD

WHEN: December 3, 2023 5:00 p.m. CT WHERE: Value City Arena (19,049) -- Columbus, Ohio TV/STREAM: BTN Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) SPREAD: Ohio State -12.5 / 143.5 Over/Under

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?

Minnesota Projected Starting Five Position Player Points Assists Rebounds G Braeden Carrington 6.1 1.9 5.6 G Elijah Hawkins 7.4 4.6 5.4 F Isaiah Ihnen 6.7 4.0 1.3 F Joshua Ola-Joseph 9.0 0.7 2.3 F Dawson Garcia 18.3 2.6 7.9

Who is Ohio State's projected starting five?

Ohio State Projected Starting Five Position Player Points Rebounds Assists G Bruce Thornton 18.3 2.6 4.4 G Roddy Gayle 14.4 5.6 4.1 F Jamison Battle 12.4 4.4 1.3 F Evan Mahaffey 3.0 3.4 1.7 C Felix Okpara 6.1 6.4 0.4

One name should look familiar in Ohio State's starting five, that being former Golden Gopher Jamison Battle. The Robbinsdale, Minnesota native left the Gophers this offseason, transferring to Ohio State, the second transfer of his career after starting his career at George Washington. During his two years for the Gophers, Battle played and started in 56 games, averaging 15.1 points, 1.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game.



Rankings Comparison

RANKINGS COMPARISON TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI HASLAM Minnesota 118 127 144 Ohio State 23 40 16

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate Minnesota 54.9% 20.3% 36.3% 40.2% Ohio State 54.5% 15.2% 35.6% 34.5%

Prediction: Ohio State 80 - Minnesota 65