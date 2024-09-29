Gophers open as near double-digit underdog to USC
Coming off a second-straight loss this past Saturday to the Michigan Wolverines, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to rebound in week six against a top-25 ranked USC Trojans team at Huntington Bank Stadium.
On Sunday morning, the opening odds for next weekend's match up was released and oddsmakers are not in love with the Gophers' chance to pull of the top-25 upset.
The initial line for Saturday's matchup is currently USC -9.5 points with the over/under at 50.5 points. The moneyline for the Gophers is currently +255, an implied odds chance of 28.17%.
Minnesota is coming off a heartbreaking 27-24 loss to the Michigan Wolverines, a game in which the Gophers almost pulled off a miraculous fourth quarter comeback but would come up a successful onside kick short of having the opportunity to finish the comeback. The loss dropped the Gophers to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in conference play.
The Trojans, on the other hand, defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 38-21 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, erasing an early 21-10 deficit to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Trojans one week prior lost in equally heartbreaking fashion to the Michigan Wolverines 27-24.
Minnesota this season is 3-1-1 against the spread, only failing to cover in their 31-14 loss to Iowa. USC is 3-1 against the spread, failing to cover in their 27-24 loss to Michigan after entering the game as the favorite.
Next weekend's primetime matchup will be the first time that the two progarms have met since a September matchup in 2011, a game in which the Trojans eeked out a 19-17 win over the Golden Gophers. All-time, the two programs have met six times, the Gophers have won just one of those matchups, a 25-19 win in 1955 in Minneapolis.
