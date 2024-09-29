On Sunday morning, the opening odds for next weekend's match up was released and oddsmakers are not in love with the Gophers' chance to pull of the top-25 upset.

Coming off a second-straight loss this past Saturday to the Michigan Wolverines, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to rebound in week six against a top-25 ranked USC Trojans team at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The initial line for Saturday's matchup is currently USC -9.5 points with the over/under at 50.5 points. The moneyline for the Gophers is currently +255, an implied odds chance of 28.17%.

Minnesota is coming off a heartbreaking 27-24 loss to the Michigan Wolverines, a game in which the Gophers almost pulled off a miraculous fourth quarter comeback but would come up a successful onside kick short of having the opportunity to finish the comeback. The loss dropped the Gophers to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in conference play.

The Trojans, on the other hand, defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 38-21 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, erasing an early 21-10 deficit to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Trojans one week prior lost in equally heartbreaking fashion to the Michigan Wolverines 27-24.



Minnesota this season is 3-1-1 against the spread, only failing to cover in their 31-14 loss to Iowa. USC is 3-1 against the spread, failing to cover in their 27-24 loss to Michigan after entering the game as the favorite.

Next weekend's primetime matchup will be the first time that the two progarms have met since a September matchup in 2011, a game in which the Trojans eeked out a 19-17 win over the Golden Gophers. All-time, the two programs have met six times, the Gophers have won just one of those matchups, a 25-19 win in 1955 in Minneapolis.