HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota uses big second half to defeat UCLA

HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota uses big second half to defeat UCLA

Check out all the highlights from Saturday's 21-17 win for the Minnesota Golden Gophers over the UCLA Bruins.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Hollywood Comeback: Gophers rally in second half to beat UCLA

Hollywood Comeback: Gophers rally in second half to beat UCLA

Minnesota erased a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat UCLA 21-17 on Saturday night.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs UCLA Prediction: Expect a Gophers win in Pasadena

Minnesota vs UCLA Prediction: Expect a Gophers win in Pasadena

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to improve their record to above .500 on Saturday evening in Pasadena.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs UCLA Gameday Thread

Minnesota vs UCLA Gameday Thread

Minnesota takes on UCLA this evening in Pasadena.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota Hockey: Previewing the 2024 Ice Breaker Tournament

Minnesota Hockey: Previewing the 2024 Ice Breaker Tournament

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's hockey team start their 2024-2025 season off this weekend in Las Vegas.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Published Oct 15, 2024
Inside Gophers Nation: Updates on Minnesota's recruiting efforts
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
What's the latest regarding Minnesota football on the recruiting trail? Gophers Nation provides the latest updates below.

