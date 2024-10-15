Inside Gophers Nation: Updates on Minnesota's recruiting efforts

in other news
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota uses big second half to defeat UCLA
Check out all the highlights from Saturday's 21-17 win for the Minnesota Golden Gophers over the UCLA Bruins.
Hollywood Comeback: Gophers rally in second half to beat UCLA
Minnesota erased a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat UCLA 21-17 on Saturday night.
Minnesota vs UCLA Prediction: Expect a Gophers win in Pasadena
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to improve their record to above .500 on Saturday evening in Pasadena.
Minnesota vs UCLA Gameday Thread
Minnesota takes on UCLA this evening in Pasadena.
Minnesota Hockey: Previewing the 2024 Ice Breaker Tournament
The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's hockey team start their 2024-2025 season off this weekend in Las Vegas.
What's the latest regarding Minnesota football on the recruiting trail? Gophers Nation provides the latest updates below.
Are the Gophers in danger of losing any commitments?
