Intermat Rankings: How do the Gophers rank entering Iowa dual?

As the Gophers and Hawkeyes prepare for their showdown, here is how Minnesota's individual wrestlers as well as the program as a whole rank entering the dual.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday night in at Maturi Pavillion in what will be the biggest regular season dual of the year for the Golden Gophers.

125 - Gophers junior Cooper Flynn is down four spots this week, dropping from No. 9 to No. 13 after going 1-1 this past week with a loss to Ohio State's Brendan McCrone and a win over Purdue's Isaiah Quintero.

133 - Tyler Wells fell to Ohio State's Ben Davino last Friday in their 133-pound matchup and has lost back-to-back duals now. He fell one spot from No. 18 to No. 19 while owning a 9-4 record.

141 - Vance Vombaur, with a 19-3 record, remains at No. 8 in the Intermat rankings at 141 pounds. After falling to Ohio State's No. 1 ranked Jesse Mendez last weekend in a close 6-5 matchup, Vombair had a technical fall over Prudue's Cole Solomey (22-6).

146 - Drew Roberts, owning a 10-5 record, remains at No. 29 this week. He fell last weekend to Ohio State's Dylan De'Emilio 11-3 before defeating Purude's Isaac Ruble 13-3.

157 - Askey, riding a six-match winning streak, stays ranked at No. 8 in the 157 rankings with a 20-2 record this season.

165 - After losing three straight matches earlier this year, Sparks has won each of his last five, including three straight in technical fall fashion. Sparks is ranked at No. 11 this week, seeing no movement from last week as he enters the Iowa dual with a 19-4 record.

174 - Clayton Whiting is ranked at No.22 this week with a 14-7 record. Despite a loss to Ohio State's Carson Kharchla last weekend, Whiting has won five of his last six matches.

184 - The redshirt freshman remains impressive and is now 17-0 this season and ranked the No. 4 wrestler at 184 in the nation after picking up wins over Ohio State's Ryder Rogotzke and Purude's Orlando Cruz last weekend. McEnelly will enter this weekend with a career record of 29-0.

197 - Salazar is up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 after a win over Ohio State's Seth Shumate last weekend. Salazar has won eight of his last nine matches, with his lone loss in that period coming to top-five Michigan wrestler Jacob Cardenas. Salazar enters Valentine's Day with a 14-3 record this season.

285 - Steveson remains perfect on the season with a 10-0 record after defeating Ohio State's Nick Feldman and Purdue's Hayden Filipovich last weekend. He remains the No. 1 heavyweight wrestler in the country.