Minnesota linebacker Donald Willis is the latest Gopher to enter his name into the transfer portal, after announcing his intentions on Twitter Tuesday night.

Throughout his career at Minnesota, Willis appeared in 37 games and recorded 46 tackles.

His best season was in 2022, where he appeared in all 13 games for the Gophers, earning five starts while recording 19 tackles.

This is a big blow for Minnesota as Willis was expected to content for one of the Gophers' starting linebacker spots this spring.

Willis marks the 10th Minnesota scholarship player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.