2025 Maryland safety Julien Horton is the latest prospect to schedule an official visit to Minnesota this summer.



The 6-foot-0, 172-pound defensive back has set up an official visit for the weekend of June 14-16. He is the sixth prospect in the past few weeks to announce their intentions to officially visit that weekend and eighth prospect overall to schedule an officail visit to to the Gophers.

Horton holds notable offers from Boton College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia. He has also set up an official visit to visit the West Virginia Mountaineers on June 8.