Maryland safety Julien Horton sets up official visit to Minnesota
2025 Maryland safety Julien Horton is the latest prospect to schedule an official visit to Minnesota this summer.
The 6-foot-0, 172-pound defensive back has set up an official visit for the weekend of June 14-16. He is the sixth prospect in the past few weeks to announce their intentions to officially visit that weekend and eighth prospect overall to schedule an officail visit to to the Gophers.
Horton holds notable offers from Boton College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia. He has also set up an official visit to visit the West Virginia Mountaineers on June 8.
The full list of prospects who have confirmed official visits to Minnesota this June include;
DB Coleman Patmon (June 7-9)
DE Caleb Williams (June 7-9)
DE Josiah Hammond (June 14-16)
CB Byron Baldwin (June 14-16)
DE Jayden Loftin (June 14-16)
DT Abu Tarawallie (June 14-16)
CB Zachry Harden (June 14-16)
S Julien Horton (June 14-16)
