Minnesota Golden Gophers Football Transfer Portal Tracker

The transfer portal is officially open and Gophers Nation is ready to provide Minnesota Golden Gophers fans with the latest up-to-date information. The Gophers are expected to lose a quality amount of players to the portal this offseason but are also looking to add anywhere between 10 and 15 transfers according to head coach P.J. Fleck. Notably, the current transfer portal window will be open from December 9 through December 28. Through this period, players must enter the portal but do not have to sign with another program by December 28.

OUTGOING:

McDonald appeared in seven games for the Gophers over two seaosns with a total of two tackles before re-entering the portal yet again.

Greenhow came to Minneapolis as a walk-on as part of the Gophers 2022 recruiting class. He did not see any action in the 2022 or 2023 seasons as a true or redshirt freshman and has not played for the Gophers in 2024.



Algrim was passed up on the Gophers' long-snapping depth chart this fall by true freshman Alan Soukup who was the nation's No. 1 long snapper according to Kohl's Professional Camps as part of their 2024 recruiting class.



McCoy according to Pro Football Focus played 13 total snaps for Minnesota over his four seasons with 10 coming this season against Rhode Island. McCoy was originally a member of Minnesota's



In his three seasons with the Gophers, Schwartz played in two games and did not record any stats. He notably missed the back half of the 2023 season with an injury after not playing in the program's first seven games.



A former walk-on, the Frankfort, Illinois native spent four years with the Golden Gophers, appearing in seven games over the past two seasons. The only stats he recorded as a Gopher were a pair of quarterback hurries against Rhode Island.



Bangura finished the 2024 season with the fifth most carries by a running back for the Gophers with Darius Taylor, Marcus Major, Jordan Nubin, and Jaren Mangham all receiving more carries.



In his four seasons with the program, Nubin played in 34 games recording 147 carries for 604 yards and three touchdowns. The younger brother of former Gopher Tyler Nubin, Jordan was an integral part of the Gophers' running back in 2023 when they suffered a wrath of injuries. He would end up playing in all 13 games, totaling 127 snaps for 559 yards and three touchdowns.

In his three seasons with the Gophers, Stolsky played in 23 games including 10 this season, recording 32 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. In 2024, Stolsky was kept just to six tackles including one tackle for loss. However, of his 10 games played, he only appeared in four on defense, being kept to 14 snaps.



