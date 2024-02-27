Advertisement
Minnesota 2025 Recruiting Primer: Tight End

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
Gophers Nation continues to look at Minnesota's recruiting efforts at each position for the 2025 recruiting class and today, we turn our attention to the tight ends.

The Gophers have a new tight ends coach in 2024 as Eric Koehler officially takes over for Andrew Sowder, who stepped down from the position last season. That being said, we don't expect the change to affect how the Gophers continue to recruit the position as a whole under head coach P.J. Fleck.

MINNESOTA 2025 RECRUITING PRIMERS: QB | RB | WR


HOW MANY TIGHT ENDS WILL MINNESOTA TAKE IN 2025?

Entering the 2024 season, the Gophers are currently only expected to lose one scholarship tight end following next season in Nick Kallerup. The Gophers also have four tight ends whose eligibility will last until 2027 or 2028, thanks to taking a pair of tight ends in each of the last two classes. Given the depth that the program has built at the position over the last two cycles, we currently are projecting the Gophers to take one tight end in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

TIGHT END SCHOLARSHIP CHART
PLAYER YEAR ELIGBILITY REMAINING FINAL YEAR

Nick Kallerup

6

1

2024

James Geers

4

2

2025

Nathan Jones

3

3

2026

Sam Peters

2

4

2027

Pierce Walsh

2

4

2027

Jacob Simpson

1

4

2028 w/ redshirt

Julian Johnson

1

4

2028 w/ redshirt

A TARGET TO KEEP A CLOSE EYE ON

