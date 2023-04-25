The Minnesota Golden Gophers Football program added a depth piece to their linebacker room on Tuesday afternoon in the form of Miami (OH) transfer Rowan Zolman .

A 6-foot-4 defensive back, Zolman entered the transfer portal last week. He chose the Gophers over offers from UConn and Ohio. As a true freshman for Miami (OH), Zolman appeared in nine games including making one start. He recorded six tackles and one interception in the process, the lone interception coming against UAB in the Bahamas Bowl.

Zolman is a native of Churubusco (IN) where he played his high school football at East Noble. He also ran track for East Noble, which included a career-high 100m of 11.25 and a career-high jump of 6-foot-3 inches.

PFF has Zolman collecting 134 total snaps for Miami (OH) last season with 31 coming on the defensive side of the ball while the rest were on special teams. He graded out to a 50.0 overall defensive grade but had a good rush defense grade of 68.4 and a tackling grade of 79.6.