Minnesota adds Division II transfer WR Jaylen Varner
Minnesota has added another wide receiver to their roster. On Monday, Emporia State (DII) wide receiver Jaylen Varner announced his commitment to the Gophers via X. Varner announced his decision following a recent visit to Minneapolis.
After redshirting in 2021, Varner was a starter for Emporia State in each of the last two seasons, playing in 23 games while recording 138 receptions for 1,549 yards and 22 touchdowns. This fall, the Missouri native recorded 90 receptions for 1,009 yards and 12 touchdowns.
In the process, he recorded four games of 10+ receptions and five games of 100+ yards. He also recorded touchdowns in eight of 11 games played including a pair of games with three touchdowns. For his performance this season, Varner earned All-MIAA First Team honors.
The 6-foot-1 wide receiver is the second receiver to commit to the Golden Gophers in the last 24 hours joining Penn State transfer Cristian Driver who announced his decision on Sunday night.
. He'll join a Minnesota wide receiver room that will be headlined in 2024 by Daniel Jackson but will also feature Lemeke Brockington, Elijah Spencer, Kenric Lanier, T.J. Mcwilliams, Kristen Hoskins, and Donielle Hayes, and the previously mentioned Cristian Driver.
