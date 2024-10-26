Advertisement

Published Oct 26, 2024
Minnesota and Illinois receives kickoff time, television assignment
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Minnesota's week 10 matchup against Illinois officially has a kickoff time and television assignment.

Following the conclusion of the Big Ten's week 10 slate, the conference announced that the Gophers and Fighting Illini will kickoff next weekend in Champlain at 11:00 a.m. CT with the game televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.

The Golden Gophers will enter the matchup with a 5-3 record including 3-2 in Big Ten play after an impressive 48-23 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Illini entered the game with a 6-2 record but an identical conference record at 3-2 after a 38-9 loss to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday in Eugene.

The Illini have won each of the last three matchups against the Gophers, however, Minnesota hold the all-time series lead at 40-33-3.

