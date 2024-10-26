Minnesota and Illinois receives kickoff time, television assignment

in other news
WATCH: Gophers coordinators discuss upcoming game against Maryland
Watch as Minnesota offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr and defensive coordinator discuss the Gophers upcoming game.
Minnesota hosting Rivals150 center Parker Jefferson on official visit
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are hosting one of the nation's top centers on an official visit.
Gophers to welcome one of the Midwest's top OL to campus this weekend
One of the top offensive linemen in the midwest will be visiting Minnesota this weekend.
Minnesota loses commitment from TE Cross Nimmo
Minnesota is down a commitment in their 2025 recruiting class.
Minnesota vs Maryland: 10 Terrapins to know ahead of Saturday
Gophers Nation offers up 10 Terrapins that Golden Gophers fans should know prior to Saturday's game.
Minnesota's week 10 matchup against Illinois officially has a kickoff time and television assignment.
Following the conclusion of the Big Ten's week 10 slate, the conference announced that the Gophers and Fighting Illini will kickoff next weekend in Champlain at 11:00 a.m. CT with the game televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.
The Golden Gophers will enter the matchup with a 5-3 record including 3-2 in Big Ten play after an impressive 48-23 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Illini entered the game with a 6-2 record but an identical conference record at 3-2 after a 38-9 loss to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday in Eugene.
The Illini have won each of the last three matchups against the Gophers, however, Minnesota hold the all-time series lead at 40-33-3.
