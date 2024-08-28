PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Minnesota announces uniform for season opener against North Carolina

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers football program announced their uniform for their 2024 season opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday.


The Gophers will sport a maroon helmet featuring the iconic block M logo and a yellow facemask.

They’ll also debut brand-new gold jerseys, which feature a pair of white stripes and a thick maroon stripe on each shoulder. The Gophers will wear maroon pants with a pair of yellow stripes on both sides of a thick white stripe running from hip to knee along with white socks and white cleats.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7inKggbWlubmVzb3RhIEdPTERFTiBnb3BoZXJzIOKcqCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUlRCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUlRCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU2tpVU1haD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NraVVNYWg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb3BoZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29waGVyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BCWTI5OUVLZWsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QQlky OTlFS2VrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pbm5lc290YSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdv cGhlckZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dv cGhlckZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODI4ODQ5MDkxNjc1MzMyNzQ0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The gold jerseys coincide with the Huntington Bank Stadium Gold Out. Last season, the Gophers wore their traditional maroon home uniforms during a 13-10 season-opening win over Nebraska, which was also a Gold Out game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

