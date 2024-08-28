The Minnesota Golden Gophers football program announced their uniform for their 2024 season opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday.

The Gophers will sport a maroon helmet featuring the iconic block M logo and a yellow facemask.

They’ll also debut brand-new gold jerseys, which feature a pair of white stripes and a thick maroon stripe on each shoulder. The Gophers will wear maroon pants with a pair of yellow stripes on both sides of a thick white stripe running from hip to knee along with white socks and white cleats.