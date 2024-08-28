Minnesota announces uniform for season opener against North Carolina
The Minnesota Golden Gophers football program announced their uniform for their 2024 season opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
The Gophers will sport a maroon helmet featuring the iconic block M logo and a yellow facemask.
They’ll also debut brand-new gold jerseys, which feature a pair of white stripes and a thick maroon stripe on each shoulder. The Gophers will wear maroon pants with a pair of yellow stripes on both sides of a thick white stripe running from hip to knee along with white socks and white cleats.
The gold jerseys coincide with the Huntington Bank Stadium Gold Out. Last season, the Gophers wore their traditional maroon home uniforms during a 13-10 season-opening win over Nebraska, which was also a Gold Out game at Huntington Bank Stadium.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation