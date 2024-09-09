PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Minnesota Commit Roundup: Martino, Lyons headline week three performances

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

How did Minnesota commits perform in this past weekend of high school football action? Gophers Nation rounds up all the statlines for the Gophers 2025 and 2026 commits below.

It was a solid performance for Kollock against Kennedy High School. He completed 13-of-29 passing attmepts for 139 yards and one touchdown with one interception as well.

No stats are available for Harden from this past week but you can watch his first four games worth of hlighlights before.

We don't have full stats available for Nimmo but do know he did score a touchdown this pats weekend in a 37-0 win for Lake Catholic (OH) over Erie (PA).

Begalle recorded four recpetions for 54 yards helping lead Andover (MN) to a 28-21 win over Mankato West (MN). Begalle has eight receptions for 79 yards this season.

No stats are available for Atewogbola's latest matchup. In his first two games of the season, the three-star prospect totaled 13 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

According to the Filimore County Journal, Stendel was 8-for-14 with 162 passing yards and two touchdowns in a win for Caledonia.

Spence and the Liberty offensive line helped lead the Lions to a 46-0 victory in which they ran for 154 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per carry.

Martino this past weekend had his biggest game of the season with six receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. The future Gopher wide receiver is off to a good start this season with 11 receptions for 234 yards and five total toucdhowns.

Shipp and Centennial defaeted Utah High School Timpview on Friday and helped pave the way for Centennial to total 328 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in the win.

Irwin County was off this past weekend. In his first three games of the 2024 season, Marshall has 48 carries for 347 yards and seven touchdowns.

Lyons had his second 100+ yard receiving game of the season this past Friday with four receptions totaling 108 yards and one touchdown. In three games, Lyons' has totaled 15 receptions for 300 yards and a trio of scores.

No stats are available for Grayton's performance this past weekend but he did earn Good Gounsel 'Falcons of the Week' honors.

2026 commits

Lansu led Downer's Grove to a 42-0 win on Friday compleint 8-of-11 passing attmepts for 152 yards in the win including a 3-yard touchdown pass in the first half.

Trout suffered a foot injury in the preseason and is out indefinetely following surgery.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

