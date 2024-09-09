How did Minnesota commits perform in this past weekend of high school football action? Gophers Nation rounds up all the statlines for the Gophers 2025 and 2026 commits below.

Advertisement

It was a solid performance for Kollock against Kennedy High School. He completed 13-of-29 passing attmepts for 139 yards and one touchdown with one interception as well.

No stats are available for Harden from this past week but you can watch his first four games worth of hlighlights before.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTc2NDExNTEvNjZjMGUyOTdlMzZkYjQwMzA5ZmMy Y2I2Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

We don't have full stats available for Nimmo but do know he did score a touchdown this pats weekend in a 37-0 win for Lake Catholic (OH) over Erie (PA).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Dcm9zcyBOaW1tbyBpcyBqdXN0IGRpZmZlcmVudC4gQ2F0Y2hlcyB0 aGUgYmFsbCBhbmQgc2ltcGx5IHdvbnQgYmUgZGVuaWVkLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xDQ291Z2FyRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QExDQ291Z2FyRkI8L2E+IGxlYWQgMjEtMCBvdmVyIEVyaWUgUm95 YWxzIGFmdGVyIERKIFNlYXJz4oCZIGZ1bWJsZSByZWNvdmVyeS4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZGQzREdlFrSDUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82 RkM0RHZRa0g1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5ld3MtSGVyYWxkIHByZXBzIChA TkhQcmVwcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OSFByZXBz L3N0YXR1cy8xODMyNTcxMzAwNzE3Mzk2MDgyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Begalle recorded four recpetions for 54 yards helping lead Andover (MN) to a 28-21 win over Mankato West (MN). Begalle has eight receptions for 79 yards this season.

No stats are available for Atewogbola's latest matchup. In his first two games of the season, the three-star prospect totaled 13 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

According to the Filimore County Journal, Stendel was 8-for-14 with 162 passing yards and two touchdowns in a win for Caledonia.

Spence and the Liberty offensive line helped lead the Lions to a 46-0 victory in which they ran for 154 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per carry.

Martino this past weekend had his biggest game of the season with six receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. The future Gopher wide receiver is off to a good start this season with 11 receptions for 234 yards and five total toucdhowns.

Shipp and Centennial defaeted Utah High School Timpview on Friday and helped pave the way for Centennial to total 328 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in the win.

Irwin County was off this past weekend. In his first three games of the 2024 season, Marshall has 48 carries for 347 yards and seven touchdowns.

Lyons had his second 100+ yard receiving game of the season this past Friday with four receptions totaling 108 yards and one touchdown. In three games, Lyons' has totaled 15 receptions for 300 yards and a trio of scores.

No stats are available for Grayton's performance this past weekend but he did earn Good Gounsel 'Falcons of the Week' honors.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GYWxjb25zIG9mIHRoZSBXZWVrIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20va2Fyb25fc3BlbmNlcjA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBrYXJvbl9zcGVuY2VyMDk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vR3JheXRvbkdyYW50P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHcmF5 dG9uR3JhbnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9XZUFyZUdDP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jV2VBcmVHQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0t3Z3JCb09O UWQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ld2dyQm9PTlFkPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEdDIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAZ2Nmb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nY2Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODMyOTUyODQ0OTM0MDUz OTYxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA5LCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

2026 commits

Lansu led Downer's Grove to a 42-0 win on Friday compleint 8-of-11 passing attmepts for 152 yards in the win including a 3-yard touchdown pass in the first half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIHNob3J0IG5pZ2h0IGluIG91ciA0Mi0wIHdpbiBvbiBG cmlkYXkgaW4gdGhlIGNyb3NzdG93biBjbGFzc2ljLiBGaXJzdCBIYWxmIC0g OC8xMSBmb3IgMTUyIHlhcmRzIGluY2x1ZGluZyBhIDczIHlhcmQgdG91Y2hk b3duLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2VB cmVER04/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXZUFy ZURHTjwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RvbUxveTI0 Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVG9tTG95MjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NXaWx0Zm9uZ18/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFNXaWx0Zm9uZ188L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hIYXJiYXVnaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hIYXJiYXVnaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaF9GbGVjaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfRmxl Y2s8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoS09I YXJhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEtPSGFyYTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SeWFuQnVybnNNTj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUnlhbkJ1cm5zTU48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWlubmVzb3RhUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBNaW5uZXNvdGFSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWlubmVzb3RhMjQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBNaW5uZXNvdGEyNDc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vR29waGVyc0ZvcmV2ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdvcGhl cnNGb3JldmVyPC9hPuKApiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWHBhWHlG S09mNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hwYVh5RktPZjQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgT3dlbiBMYW5zdSAoQE93ZW5MYW5zdTEyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL093ZW5MYW5zdTEyL3N0YXR1cy8xODMyOTcxMzQ2ODgx NDIxNDIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA5LCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Trout suffered a foot injury in the preseason and is out indefinetely following surgery.