As of Thursday, there's only 84 days until the Golden Gophers start their season, allowing us to highlight tight end Jack DiSano.

Welcome back to Gophers Nation's countdown to kickoff as we guide you throughout the rest of the summer, counting down the days until the Golden Gophers take the field on August 29 against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

DiSano originally joined the program as part of the 2022 recruiting class, signing with the Gophers as a walk-on. In high school, he was a two-way standout for Glenbrook South High School in Glenview, Illinois, playing tight end and defensive end.

During his first two seasons with the Golden Gophers, DiSano did not see any time on the field. This fall, he will likely have a tough time finding the field once again as he will find himself behind several scholarship tight ends.

That being said, if the right situation arises, it wouldn't be surprising to see DiSano make his collegiate debut at some point this fall.

