Minnesota currently owns a top-10 transfer portal class

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been one of the hottest programs on the recruiting trail this month and according to Rivals currently hold a top-10 recruiting class.
Rivals currently rank the Gohpers' 11-man transfer class as the seventh-best class in the country and the first in the Big Ten.
The Gophers recruiting class is currently headlined by the No. 71 player in the Rivals recruiting rankings, wide receiver Javon Tracy. They also hold a commitment from top-200 portal player running back A.J. Turner, the No. 180 player in the rankings. Notably running back Cole Cabana (No. 216), offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall (No. 241), and quarterback Zach Pyron (297) are all ranked within the top 300 as well.
Notably, both UCLA and Wisconsin also hold 11 commitments in the transfer portal window thus far. The rest of the Big Ten has been on the slower end of adding additions from the portal with Rutgers, Michigan State, and Nebraska all tied for the fourth most commitments with five.
