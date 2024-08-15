PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Minnesota Fall Camp Position Previews: Tight End

Sep 30, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Nick Kallerup (87) makes a catch against and is tackled by Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns cornerback Courtliness Flowers (7) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

Our individual position previews ahead of Minnesota's season opener on August 29 against the North Carolina Tar Heels continues with the Gophers tight end room. Last season, only a trio of tight ends saw the field in Brevyn Spann-Ford (716 snaps), Nick Kallerup (347), and Jameson Geers (63).

POSITION PREVIEWS: QB | RB | WR

Spann-Ford is now off to the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, leaving the starting tight end spot open as well as a few questions surrounding the position heading into this fall.

Kallerup and Geers both return in 2024 and will be the most frequent tight ends on the field this fall. Both, however, in their careers have been primarily in-line blockers for the Gophers.

Leaving the biggest question surrounding the position group for the Gophers is who will be the program's primary pass catcher at the position?

Neither Kallerup nor Geers have been looked upon to be receiving options in their career. Combined, the two tight ends had just 72 total passing snaps last year compared to 348 blocking snaps. Additionally, Kallerup was targeted just five times in 2023, recording three receptions while Geers did not record a target last season.

Will it be one of the two veteran tight ends who take over that role or will the Gophers look deeper into their tight end room for an answer in the passing game?

Who will emerge as the Gophers' pass catching tight end?

Whether it remains to be seen who will start between Nick Kallerup and Jameson Geers, both players are going to see plenty of playing time in 2024.

Beyond that pair, the Gophers will also likely see redshirt sophomore Nathan Jones and redshirt freshman Pierce Walsh, who has impressed the staff in his first year and half on campus take the field this fall.

Neither Jones nor Walsh have appeared offensively for the Gophers in their careers, though Jones made his collegiate debut last postseason in the Quick Lane Bowl against Bowling Green on special teams.

That being said both Jones and Walsh on paper could offer a bit more upside as receiving threats, especially Walsh who as a senior at Benet Academy in Illinois in 2022 recorded 32 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns.


The Gophers do not absolutely need a receiving threat at tight end to have a successful offense in 2024 but having an additional weapon in the passing attack would be highly beneficial in forming a well-rounded offense this fall.

Depth:

When it comes to depth options at tight end there are several names to know. Sam Peters, a redshirt freshman, is still developing and could see the field this fall but does appear to be behind Pierce Walsh. True freshman Julian Johnson has plenty of upside but a redshirt season is all but a certainty for him this fall. Frank Bierman and Jack DiSano also will
serve as depth options for the Gophers at the position.


