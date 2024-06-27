Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Cam Christie has achieved his dreams of being selected in the NBA Draft.

On Wednesday evening, the Arlington Heights, Illinois native was selected with the overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 46th overall pick.

Christie is the second Gopher drafted since the turn of the decade in the NBA Draft, joining Daniel Oturu who was drafted 33rd overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. Since the turn of the millennium, seven Gophers including Christie have been drafted.



