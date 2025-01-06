Minnesota hosting UTEP DE Mo Westmoreland II

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are hosting UTEP defensive end transfer Mo Westmoreland II. While the program has already added multiple defensive linemen including defensive end Steven Curtis to their roster this offseason, the Gopher staff continues to make the defensive line a priority.
On Sunday, it was reported that Texas defensive transfer Justice Finkley would be visiting the Gophers on Monday as well.
This fall, Westmoreland was strong for UTEP with 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in the process. The visit for Moreland comes a little over a week after P.J. Fleck and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere extended an offer to the Group of Five defensive end.
Over his career with UTEP, Westmoreland totaled over 1,500 snaps according to Pro Football Focus, and 67 career quarterback pressures including 41 career hurries. The Conference-USA standout has a career 100 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks.
