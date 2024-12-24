Minnesota lands Nebraska WR transfer Malachi Coleman

Minnesota football has gained another portal commitment as Nebraska transfer wide receiver Malachi Coleman announced on Tuesday he will be joining the Gophers.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound wideout visited Minnesota on Dec. 13 after first entering the portal on Dec. 9.
Coleman played in 11 games while catching eight passes for 139 yards and a touchdown during his freshman season in 2023 as a Husker before appearing in just one game this past fall.
He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt in 2024 after seeing his playing time dwindle during his sophomore season under head coach Matt Rhule.
Out of high school, Coleman was a four-star prospect in the class of 2023 out of Lincoln East High School in Nebraska with nearly 30 scholarship offers from programs across the nation.
He ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Nebraska in the class and the No. 11 receiver in the country.
With Coleman’s addition, the Gophers have now added 12 players during the winter portal period, which ends on Dec. 28.