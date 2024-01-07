Minnesota has lost another transfer portal commitment. On Sunday afternoon, Fresno State transfer signal caller Logan Fife announced that he would be decommitting from the Gophers and reopening his recruitment.

Fife originally committed to Minnesota on December 17, becoming the second transfer portal quarterback to commit to the Gophers out of the portal, joining New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer. Fife was expected to be a backup quarterback for the Gophers in 2024 with Brosmer as the likely starter.

The California native was with Fresno State for four years, playing in 21 games while completing 143-of-224 passing attempts for 1,585 yards, six touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also has 64 career carries for 88 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

With Fife's commitment, the Gophers are set to have just two scholarship quarterbacks on their roster for the 2024 season in Max Brosmer and 2024 signee Drake Lindsey. Scholarship quarterback Cole Kramer is expected to depart from the program to begin his post-football life in Arizona.