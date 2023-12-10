Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is leaving Minneapolis to take the same job with the Michigan State Spartans, Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to report the move. Rossi leaves the program after spending six years with the Gophers including four as their defensive coordinator.

With the Gophers, Rossi coached the defense to back-to-back top-10 scoring defenses in 2021 and 2022, finishing sixth and fourth respectively. This season, dealing with loss personnel from the offseason and injuries, the Gophers defense took a step back, allowing 26.9 points per game but Rossi remained a hot name in the coaching carousel.

Prior to coming to Minneapolis, Rossi spent time at Rutgers, Maine, and Thiel College. The Gophers will now begin their search for their next defensive coordinator. Stay tuned at Gophers Nation for more on that search including candidates and the latest rumors.