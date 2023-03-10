Minnesota kept the Peach State pipeline alive with the addition of Savannah (GA) athlete Zaquan Bryan. We take a closer look at how his recruitment played out and what he brings to the Gophers in todays Newcomer Profile. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

The Recruitment:

Bryan was one of the fourth player in the class, committing in April. He committed a week after visiting. Former cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes played a big role in the recruitment of Bryan, as did head coach PJ Fleck. Iowa State offered a month after his commitment and tried to flip him, but Bryan stayed firm in his pledge to Minnesota. Bryan chose the Gophers over the likes of Miami (Oh.), Toledo, Army, UMass, Central Michigan, and Coastal Carolina.

What Bryan brings to the Gophers:

Bryan will play defensive back for Minnesota, but put up big numbers at both wide receiver and defensive back for Benedectine Military School. His experience at multiple positions gives him a better understanding of his job at corner. While he doesn't have ideal size, his athleticism makes up for it. Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Bryan: "Maybe one of the best athletes in this entire class is Zaquan Bryan from Savannah, Georgia and Benedictine Military school. He won back to back state championships, which is absolutely critical when we're talking about winning championships here, as we continue to strive to do that. We've been really close over the last few years, but you continue to bring in state champions that know how to be able to finish and get that done. That's going to be critical for us. This guy plays running back, wide receiver and corner. He's one of those young players that you feel like even though he's coming in the summer, he has ability to maybe help us as a freshman because he is so dynamic and never comes off the field."

Highlights: