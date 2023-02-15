Up next in our recruiting primer series is in-state prospect Martin Owusu , a highly-touted recruit from the 2023 class who held over 30 offers and fought off many schools to remain solid in his pledge to the Gophers.

Though on paper there were many different options for the 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman, there was only one that Owusu was really after, and that was Minnesota.

After an official visit, Owusu picked up his offer, and one day of thought was enough for him to feel ready to commit.

Owusu committed to Minnesota in May, and was the sixth commit in the class.

He committed to the Gophers over 29 other scholarship offers, a mixture of Power Five and Group of Five offers. Other notable offers for Owusu prior to his commitment included Cal, Iowa State, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Washington, and Washington State. Some schools tried their luck to flip him throughout his commitment, but all failed as Owusu signed with the Gophers in December.