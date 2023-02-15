Minnesota Newcomer Profile: DE Martin Owusu
Up next in our recruiting primer series is in-state prospect Martin Owusu, a highly-touted recruit from the 2023 class who held over 30 offers and fought off many schools to remain solid in his pledge to the Gophers.
The Recruitment:
Though on paper there were many different options for the 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman, there was only one that Owusu was really after, and that was Minnesota.
After an official visit, Owusu picked up his offer, and one day of thought was enough for him to feel ready to commit.
Owusu committed to Minnesota in May, and was the sixth commit in the class.
He committed to the Gophers over 29 other scholarship offers, a mixture of Power Five and Group of Five offers. Other notable offers for Owusu prior to his commitment included Cal, Iowa State, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Washington, and Washington State. Some schools tried their luck to flip him throughout his commitment, but all failed as Owusu signed with the Gophers in December.
What Owusu Brings to the Gophers:
Owusu was an effective defensive end at the high school level, but projects to play tackle for Minnesota. At 7-foot-3, 270-pounds with the athleticism of an edge rusher, Owusu has the intangibles to be a long time contributor for the Gophers.
Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Owusu:
"He's enrolling early, and had over 30 division one offers. He was ranked as a top-five player in the state of Minnesota. And it's really interesting to see that another example of a kid who really wanted to play for Minnesota. And again, I can say that over and over. I sound like a broken record already. But that's true. And in six years, that was your whole goal. You either get to that point, or you're probably not the next head coach here. You're probably on your way somewhere else. You've got to make the state of Minnesota grow and work and with this addition of these guys from the state of Minnesota. The minute he committed, our class took off. He's got a great personality and he's infectious. He's got great twitch, a high motor, he's long, and he's gonna help us on the defensive line."
Highlights:
